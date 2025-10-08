DIA announces virtual attendance option for MedTech Conclave 2025

The Drug Information Association (DIA) has announced a virtual participation option for the upcoming DIA MedTech Conclave 2025, scheduled to take place on 10–11 October at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Gurgaon–Delhi Expressway. Express Pharma is the media partner for the event.

According to the organisation, the decision follows strong interest for broader participation in the event. The addition aims to enable professionals from across India and other regions to engage in the discussions remotely.

The virtual format also considers important cultural observances such as Karva Chauth on October 10, as well as geographic factors for participants from various parts of the country, including South India.

Participants will now be able to attend the event either in person or online, allowing wider access to the sessions and discussions.

“We have received numerous requests from professionals across India and beyond who wished to be part of this important dialogue but were constrained by travel or timing,” said Dr Ashok Kumar Swain, General Manager – DIA India. “In the true spirit of collaboration, we are pleased to extend this opportunity virtually, ensuring wider participation in advancing India’s MedTech ecosystem.”

The inaugural DIA MedTech Conclave 2025, themed “MedTech Next: Innovate, Regulate, Elevate”, will bring together regulators, industry leaders, innovators, and academia to discuss key areas such as regulatory pathways, clinical evidence generation, AI and digital health standards, quality and risk management, and cybersecurity in connected devices.

The programme will feature both global and national experts, including thought leaders from the MedTech industry and the start-up ecosystem.

Both in-person and virtual registrations are open. For the full event programme, visit the official event website. To register, click here.