HRV Pharma introduces brand mascots Max and Luna to represent company values

HRV Pharma has introduced its new brand mascots, Max and Luna. Inspired by macaws, the characters represent the balance of strength and care that reflects HRV Pharma’s evolution as a global pharmaceutical and pharma technology enterprise.

According to the company, Max and Luna embody HRV Pharma’s core values of trust, loyalty, and authentic partnership. Drawing inspiration from macaws—known as symbols of lifelong bonds—the mascots reflect the organisation’s belief in enduring collaboration.

HRV Pharma stated that Max, described as bold and decisive, represents strength and resolve, while Luna, calm and intuitive, stands for wisdom and compassion. Their names, derived from the Latin words for “greatness” and “moon,” are intended to convey the balance of power and purpose that defines meaningful partnerships.

Hari Kiran Chereddi, Managing Director of HRV Pharma, said, “When I started HRV, most conversations in pharma revolved around margins and pricing, while only a few focused on what truly matters—the value of genuine, lasting partnerships. That’s when I knew we had to think differently. Max and Luna, inspired by the lifelong companionship of macaws, embody the spirit we strive to bring to every relationship at HRV: one built on trust, transparency, and shared growth.”

Chereddi further stated that the mascots are “ambassadors of values rather than mere symbols.” He said they bring to life HRV Pharma’s promise to its suppliers, customers, and employees—one of reliability, empathy, and long-term commitment.

The company noted that with Max and Luna as its official brand mascots, HRV Pharma reaffirms its commitment to responsible growth, transparent partnerships, and enduring value creation.