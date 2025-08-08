ENTOD Pharmaceuticals launches Myopia therapy and collagen serum in new R&D push

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has introduced new research-led treatments in ophthalmology and dermatology, driven by its Mumbai-based R&D centre. These developments include what the company calls the world’s first eye drop to slow myopia progression in children aged 6 to 12 and a collagen-based transdermal serum designed for layered skin regeneration.

The company’s prescription-only eye drop is aimed at addressing childhood myopia, which ENTOD Pharmaceuticals identifies as a growing concern in paediatric ophthalmology. The therapy builds on ENTOD’s research in corneal eye conditions, including ocular surface disorders, keratitis, and corneal healing agents. This has led to the development of preservative-free and biocompatible ophthalmic products intended for corneal protection and restoration.

In dermatology, ENTOD has developed a gel serum that combines bioactive collagen peptides, plant-based actives, and a skin-mimetic delivery system. According to the company, the formulation is intended to support skin regeneration and repair, targeting collagen synthesis. ENTOD expects this product to enter the market ahead of international offerings.

“Our mission has always been to bridge real healthcare gaps through science-led innovation,” said Mr Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals. “From pioneering therapies in paediatric ophthalmology to next-gen regenerative skincare, we are not just innovating—we are shaping the future of healthcare, both in India and globally.”

These developments form part of ENTOD’s India-first innovation strategy. The company stated that it focuses on accessible and globally compliant therapeutic solutions, tailored specifically for Indian patient needs. ENTOD Pharmaceuticals currently exports over 300 medicines to 67 countries and has been operational for nearly five decades.

The company noted that its expansion is based on proprietary research, scalable technology, and patient-focused development.