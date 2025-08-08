Sun Pharma introduces Volini Uparna for Warkaris during Pandharpur Yatra

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(Sun Pharma), India’s largest pharmaceutical company by revenues and prescriptions, announced a new initiative through its pain relief brand, Volini. During this year’s Pandharpur Wari, one of Maharashtra’s oldest spiritual pilgrimages, the brand introduced a functional innovation—the Volini Uparna.

Each year, more than 3 million Warkaris walk over 250 kilometres on a 21-day journey to reach the temple town of Pandharpur. The Uparna, a cloth draped over the shoulder, is a familiar symbol carried by pilgrims, representing comfort and faith. This year, Volini redesigned the traditional Uparna with a built-in sleeve holding Volini Gel, giving Warkaris direct access to topical pain relief as they travelled on foot.

Distribution of the Volini Uparna took place at Pirachi Kuroli, a major stop on the Wari route. A dedicated team worked with local residents to hand over the Uparnas to pilgrims.

“This initiative exemplifies Volini’s enduring brand promise, ‘No Time for Pain,’” Sun Pharma stated. The company added that the effort reflects its continued commitment to supporting communities in relevant and practical ways.

Sun Pharma has previously supported the Pandharpur Wari through on-ground pain relief camps. The new Uparna initiative marks a shift from a functional product to a tool designed with cultural context in mind.

The Volini Uparna is positioned as an intervention informed by consumer insight, intended to reduce the physical strain of walking long distances while respecting the cultural symbolism of the pilgrimage.