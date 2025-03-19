Entod Pharma appoints Balasubramanian K Pillai as CFO

Entod Pharmaceuticals has announced the appointment of Balasubramanian K Pillai as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 26 years of experience, he brings expertise in financial planning, risk management, and business growth across various industries and global markets. As CFO, he will oversee financial strategy, budgeting, and risk management, helping ENTOD strengthen its financial position and achieve its growth goals.

Pillai has held leadership roles in Reliance Group, Globacom Africa, Petroleum Development of Oman, and Akums Group. He has worked across India, MENA, Europe, and Africa in industries such as telecom, technology, education, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. His experience in managing financial operations, improving efficiency, and driving business success will be a great asset to Entod.

A Chartered Accountant, Pillai also holds a First-Class Postgraduate Degree from the University of Pune, an LLB from the University of Mumbai, an SMP from IIM Calcutta, and is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) from ISACA, USA.

With Pillai’s leadership, Entod Pharmaceuticals aims to strengthen its financial foundation, take its innovation drive to the next level and deliver record growth in the Indian and international markets.