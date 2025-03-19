Indian biotech firm develops first indigenous bi-specific 3rd generation CAR T cells for cancer treatment

Delhi-based biotech startup Cellogen Therapeutics has secured regulatory approval for the patent of the world’s first, indigenously developed Bi-Specific 3rd Generation Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cells.

India ranks third globally in cancer incidence, after the United States and China, and second in cancer-related mortality. According to the GLOBOCAN report, a global cancer database maintained by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), blood cancers account for 8 per cent of all newly diagnosed cancer cases in India, with over 120,000 new cases and 70,000 deaths annually. Leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma affect thousands of patients each year, including around 30,000 children.

Cellogen Therapeutics’ CAR T cell technology represents an advancement in cancer immunotherapy. Unlike conventional CAR T cell therapies, which target a single antigen, Cellogen’s bi-specific platform engages two tumour-specific antigens simultaneously, enhancing treatment precision and reducing the risk of side effects such as cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity.

Dr Gaurav Kharya, a clinician and founder of Cellogen Therapeutics, said “Developing this CAR T product required three years of relentless research and hard work. With this innovation, we aim to provide Indian and global patients with a safer and more effective alternative to existing CAR T cell therapies.”

The development aligns with the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, reinforcing the country’s capacity for medical innovation. While CAR T cell therapy has traditionally been dominated by Western nations with treatment costs exceeding $400,000, Cellogen’s technology could reduce these costs by over 90 per cent, making life-saving therapies affordable and accessible, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Cellogen Therapeutics has secured $2 million in funding from NATCO Pharma, which has acquired a 5.38 per cent stake in the company. The startup is preparing for clinical trials in collaboration with Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore. The trials will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the therapy, with Cellogen engaging regulatory authorities, healthcare institutions, and global partners to accelerate the treatment’s availability.

Dr Tanveer Ahmad, lead researcher and an expert in CAR T cell therapy, highlighted the innovation’s significance, “Our Bi-Specific 3rd Generation CAR T platform is the result of years of rigorous research and development. We have leveraged state-of-the-art cell engineering techniques to create a highly targeted and durable therapy, significantly improving treatment outcomes.”

The startup’s research is supported by leading institutions, including the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), the Regional Centre for Biotechnology, the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, and NATCO Pharma.