Aerogen opens India headquarters to expand access to aerosol drug delivery solutions

Aerogen, a global provider of acute-care aerosol drug delivery solutions, has announced the opening of its India headquarters in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The office was inaugurated by Ireland’s Minister for Higher Education, Research, and Innovation, James Lawless, during his visit to India on St. Patrick’s Day.

The expansion aims to improve access to aerosol drug delivery technology in India’s healthcare sector. With over 55 million people in India affected by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a rising burden of respiratory diseases, Aerogen’s vibrating mesh nebuliser technology is expected to support healthcare providers in enhancing respiratory care. The company’s drug delivery system is already in use across Europe and the USA.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister James Lawless said, “This milestone strengthens the ties between India and Ireland, reinforcing our shared commitment to healthcare innovation. Aerogen’s decision to establish its presence in India is a testament to the country’s rapidly advancing healthcare ecosystem. We look forward to fostering a borderless enterprise where bilateral collaboration in innovation and research benefits both India and Ireland.”

Aerogen’s India headquarters will serve as the operational hub for a growing team, starting with 14 members and expanding to 30 employees over the next five years. The team includes a country director, marketing professionals, commercial sales specialists, and clinical experts.

Hannah Yuill, Senior Commercial Director APAC at Aerogen, said, “Aerogen is dedicated to ensuring that hospitals and patients in India have access to the most advanced aerosol drug delivery systems. With India’s large population and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, our expansion is a crucial step in supporting the healthcare system in delivering superior patient care safely and effectively. This investment in India is a vital part of our strategy to expand across the APAC region and collaborate closely with healthcare professionals to improve respiratory treatment outcomes.”

The office is designed to support innovation and collaboration, featuring meeting rooms, private offices, a reception area, a library, a gym and yoga space, a recreation zone, and a landscaped lawn.

Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government agency supporting international business expansion, has played a role in Aerogen’s global growth. Ross Curran, Director – India & South Asia, Enterprise Ireland, said, “Ireland is a global leader in medtech innovation, and Aerogen is at the forefront of this advancement. Their expansion in India highlights not only their commitment to enhancing respiratory care worldwide but also the deepening economic and business collaborations between Ireland and India. We are proud to support Aerogen’s journey in making a lasting impact on global healthcare.”

Aerogen’s presence in India is expected to drive investment in research, partnerships, and training programmes. By working with clinicians, hospitals, and channel partners across India and Sri Lanka, the company aims to support the adoption of its aerosol drug delivery technology and strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure.