Emmes, ILiAD partner to conduct Phase III clinical trials of Pertussis vaccine

ILiAD Biotechnologies, a late-stage biotech development company dedicated to the prevention of disease caused by Bordetella pertussis, announced the selection of Emmes Group, a global contract research and technology organisation, to conduct upcoming Phase III studies of its lead pertussis vaccine candidate, BPZE1.

ILiAD selected Emmes Group for its expertise in vaccine development, agility in managing complex clinical trials, strong local market presence, and integrated technology capabilities. Emmes Groups’ VaxTrials unit has previously demonstrated proficiency and clinical trial excellence through their successful support of ILiAD’s Phase II IB-201P BPZE1 study.

Multiple Phase III studies are expected to be conducted across North America, Central and South America, UK and other global clinical sites