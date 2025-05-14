Emcutix, Canada-based Mantra Pharma launch Ureaderm

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, in collaboration with Canada-based Mantra Pharma – both subsidiaries of Emcure Pharmaceuticals – has announced the pan-India launch of Ureaderm 10 per cent & 20 per cent, a urea-based moisturizer in cream formulation, for the prevention and management of extremely dry skin conditions and hyperkeratotic conditions such as psoriasis and ichthyosis, respectively. The moisturizer is designed to restore skin’s natural moisturizing factor and boost hydration levels.

Global studies have shown urea concentrations between 5 per cent and 40 per cent to be effective against dry skin conditions. Building on this foundation, Ureaderm has been formulated to deliver enhanced and long-lasting hydration through the integration of advanced Multilayer Fatty Acid Emulsion (MLFAE) technology. This technology enables a sustained release of urea for deep hydration and continuous moisturisation. In addition to urea, the formulation includes eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) and allantoin.

Available in two different concentrations, the 10 per cent cream is ideal for adults looking for a regular skin care routine, while the 20 per cent cream is suitable for people who need an extra dose of moisturising to deal with skin conditions like ichthyosis or psoriasis, where extra keratolytic action is needed.