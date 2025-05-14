Hyderabad emerges as one of the top global centres of life sciences manufacturing activity

CBRE, a real estate consulting firm, released a report titled, ‘Global Life Sciences Atlas,’ profiling some of the world’s most important life sciences hubs—traditional and emerging- and examining investment and construction trends impacting the life sciences industry. The growing prominence of the life sciences industry has significantly impacted the growth of real estate development globally, with more than 35 million sq. ft. of lab/research and development (R&D) properties under construction last year. While US markets top the world’s largest life sciences R&D centres, other mainstays can be found in Asia-Pacific (Hyderabad, Beijing, Shanghai, Greater Tokyo), Canada (Toronto, Montreal) and Europe (Cambridge, U.K., Paris). As per the findings, Hyderabad emerged as a prominent global centre of life sciences manufacturing activity in India.

In the APAC region life sciences landscape, India has a leading position, driven by the expansion of pharmaceutical, biotech and medical devices companies. The report highlights Hyderabad as one of the key contributors and largest life sciences manufacturing and R&D cluster, undertaking research, training, and manufacturing. The city accounts for nearly one-third of the country’s pharmaceutical production, one-fifth of its pharmaceutical exports, and one-third of global vaccine output. Gross office leasing space by life sciences firms in India increased by ~56 per cent Y-o-Y to about 5.8 million sq. ft., witnessing the highest-ever leasing activity by the sector.

This growth has been driven by several factors, including increased foreign direct investment (FDI), enhanced manufacturing capabilities, a cost-effective talent pool, greater emphasis on R&D, and demographic trends such as a rising population and increasing life expectancy.

Hyderabad’s life sciences industry landscape

Hyderabad’s Genome Valley is home to over 200 biotech and pharmaceutical companies from 18 countries.

Six of the world’s top 10 research and development (R&D) companies have facilities in Genome Valley.

More than 20 life sciences and medical technology incubators are in Hyderabad, the highest concentration in India.

The ecosystem supports diverse operations ranging from drug discovery to clinical research and large-scale manufacturing. Leading players include Aurigene Pharma Services, Bharat Biotech, Biological E, Chemo, Cohance, Ferring, Indian Immunologicals, Novartis, Sai Life Sciences and Syngene.

This momentum is being further reinforced by the Government of Telangana through progressive governance and strategic public-private partnerships. The recently launched Life Sciences Policy 2023–2028 offers a range of fiscal incentives and ready-to-use infrastructure to attract investment. Mega projects such as Hyderabad Pharma City—envisioned as the world’s largest integrated pharma cluster—and the Medical Devices Park are further cementing the city’s leadership as a comprehensive, end-to-end life sciences powerhouse.

As per the report, innovation, evolving healthcare needs, and demographic shifts are driving increased demand across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and med-tech industries. Globally, leading hubs such as Boston-Cambridge, the San Francisco Bay Area, Beijing, Shanghai, and Cambridge (UK) are shaping the next wave of life sciences growth. In the Asia-Pacific region, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, and Greater Tokyo have emerged as the largest markets for life sciences labs and R&D space.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “Genome Valley is a shining example of how strategic planning and public-private collaboration can create a thriving ecosystem for innovation and scale. As India’s life sciences industry gains unprecedented momentum, Hyderabad is at the heart of this transformation-its integrated clusters and visionary frameworks positioning Genome Valley among the world’s most dynamic life sciences hubs and signalling India’s readiness to lead the next phase of global life sciences growth.”

Ada Choi, Head of Research -APAC, CBRE, said, “The increasing prominence of the life sciences industry is driving substantial real estate development on a global scale. The Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of this trend, leading global life sciences construction activity. Notably, China currently exhibits the highest volume of ongoing laboratory construction worldwide, while India is establishing itself as a compelling hub for life sciences manufacturing.”

Looking ahead, India’s life sciences sector is on a clear trajectory of accelerated growth, powered by a convergence of strategic policy frameworks, rising global demand, and innovation-led development. Hyderabad’s continued expansion of integrated life sciences infrastructure, coupled with India’s growing presence in the global supply chain, positions the country to play a defining role in shaping the next decade of healthcare and biotech innovation. As new clusters emerge and existing ecosystems mature, India is set to become a global benchmark for end-to-end life sciences excellence, from research to large-scale manufacturing.