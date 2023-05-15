Emcure Pharma launches 750 mg injectable variant of Ferric Carboxymaltose
Single dose of Ferric Carboxymaltose (FCM) up to 750 mg of iron can be infused in 15 minutes
Emcure Pharmaceuticals has launched Orofer FCM 750, a new extension of its parenteral iron brand containing ferric carboxymaltose (FCM).
The new dosage variant is designed to provide a more effective and convenient option for patients with iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia (IDA). DCGI-approved FCM is indicated for treatment of iron deficiency when oral iron preparations are ineffective or cannot be used. It is already available in dosage forms 1000mg/ 20ml and 500mg/ 10ml single-use vials. With this latest launch, Orofer FCM will also be available as a 750mg/15ml dosage form recommended for treatment of patients with hemoglobin less than 10 g/dl and bodyweight between 35 kg to 70kg. Orofer FCM can only be obtained through a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.
Indian studies using FCM for the treatment of IDA in pregnancy have indicated that most patients have mean haemoglobin <10 g/dl.. They may require FCM 1500 mg at body weight between 35-70 kg. A single dose of FCM up to 750 mg of iron can be infused in a short time frame of 15 minutes diluted in 250 ml of normal saline.
In April 2018, the Intensified National Iron Plus Initiative (I-NIPI) operational guidelines for the ‘Anemia Mukt Bharat’ Programme recommended FCM as the first-line treatment for severe and selected cases of mild-to-moderate anemia in pregnant women in India. FCM consists of a ferric hydroxide core stabilised by a carbohydrate shell, enabling controlled iron delivery to target tissues. FCM can elevate serum ferritin and hemoglobin levels and provide better compliance as compared to oral iron and iron sucrose therapy.