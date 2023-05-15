In April 2023, the healthcare industry reported 62 deals worth $22.7 bn: GlobalData

In April 2023, the healthcare industry reported 62 deals worth $22.7 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (April 2022 to March 2023) of 78 deals worth $14.9 billion.

Merck & Co Inc to acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company for US$200 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion; Astellas Pharma Inc to acquire IVERIC bio Inc, a science-driven biopharma company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs, for a total equity value of approximately $5.9 billion; and GSK plc to acquire BELLUS Health Inc, a late-stage biopharma company, for $14.75 per share of common stock in cash representing an approximate total equity value of $2 billion were the three major deals that contributed 82.3 per cent of the total deal value during April 2023.

VC investments decreased by 45.8 per cent in April 2023, compared to April 2022

The healthcare industry reported 93 venture capital (VC) deals worth $1.7 billion in April 2023, compared to the last 12-month average (April 2022 to March 2023) of 148 deals worth $2.7 billion.

Orbital Therapeutics Inc, a biotech company, raising $270 million in series A round of financing to unleash full potential of RNA Medicines; TORL Biotherapeutics LLC, a biopharma company, raising $158 million in series C round of financing to advance development of novel oncology biologics; Vedanta Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage company developing a potential new category of oral therapies based on defined bacterial consortia, raising $106.5 million to advance a pivotal Phase 3 VE303 in recurrent CDI and a proof-of-concept Phase 2 study of VE202 in ulcerative colitis were the three major VC deals reported in April 2023.