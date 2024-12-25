Namit Joshi takes charge as Chairman of Pharmexcil

Namit Joshi assumed charge as Chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) during the 20th Annual General Meeting held on December 23, 2024. He was elevated to the present post after serving two years as Vice Chairman of Pharmexcil.

He currently holds the role of Commercial Director of Centrient Pharmaceuticals (Bain Capital company), managing region East which includes Asia and Africa.

Joshi has a career experience of around 30 years in different facets of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, biologics and biosimilars, retail pharmacies and, healthcare media advocacy. His career experience covers the entire value chain from drug substances to drug products in companies like Boehringer Mannheim, Roche Diagnostics, Nicholas Piramal, LG Life Sciences, Guardian Pharmacy etc.

Joshi did his Masters in Organic Chemistry from Rohilkhand University, Bareilly followed by a Post Graduate Diploma in International Business Strategy from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.