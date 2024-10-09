Ebglyss FDA approval intensifies competition in atopic dermatitis market: GlobalData

Eli Lilly‘s Ebglyss (lebrikizumab) has recently received approval in the US, adding a new competitor to the atopic dermatitis (AD) market alongside therapies like tralokinumab and dupilumab. Although there are current treatment options ranging from topical therapies to systemic treatments there is a significant unmet need remains for safer and more effective long-term AD therapies, which may further be addressed by this new approval in the US, says GlobalData.

Filippos Maniatis, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “Ebglyss offers a therapeutic option for AD patients, who have had limited success with existing treatments in the US. Ebglyss’s pivotal clinical trials, ADvocate 1 (NCT04146363) and ADvocate 2 (NCT04178967), have demonstrated its therapeutic efficacy in reducing the signs and symptoms of AD and its tolerance. Ebglyss is expected to become one of the competitors of other therapies with similar mechanisms of action (MoAs), such as Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent (dupilumab) and LEO Pharma’s Adbry/Adtralza (tralokinumab).”

Comparative studies have investigated the different biologics, with in vitro studies suggesting that lebrikizumab exhibits a higher binding affinity and slower rate of dissociation than tralokinumab. Another study indirectly comparing lebrikizumab and dupilumab in patients with moderate-to-severe AD suggested that lebrikizumab may provide equal or superior long-term efficacy.

Other studies comparing tralokinumab and dupilumab have demonstrated a similar efficacy across clinical response endpoints. Nevertheless, more comparative studies between Ebglyss, Dupixent and Adbry/Adtralza will be crucial in determining the relative efficacy and safety profiles. Such data will further guide clinicians in personalized treatment decisions and could influence patient preference.

Maniatis adds, “With a similar MoA as well as demonstrated efficacy and safety, Ebglyss is expected to capture market share from Dupixent and Adbry/Adtralza, contributing to the overall growth of the AD treatment market.”

According to key opinion leaders (KOLs), Ebglyss may also possess the advantage of less frequent dosing, as its maintenance dose is a subcutaneous injection 250mg every 4 weeks, compared to Dupixent and Adbry/Adtralza that have a dosing regimen of 300mg administered subcutaneously every 2 weeks. We are excited to see what the future holds for Ebglyss in the US, post-approval for AD.”

Nevertheless, as Ebglyss enters a competitive landscape with established and emerging therapies vying for market share, its success will depend on its differentiation from other treatments and the strategic positioning by its manufacturer.

Ebglyss’ approval highlights the opportunity that exists in the AD space, and may have potential advantages in efficacy and safety against AD, expanding the therapeutic options that are currently available for those patients. Monitoring emerging trends and patient outcomes will be essential to understand the evolving landscape of AD treatments, especially when biologic treatments provide a costly but efficacious way to tackle the disease.

Maniatis concludes, “The market differentiator of Ebglyss from Dupixent and Adbry/Adtralza will rely on its real-world clinical benefits, patient experience, cost-effectiveness, patient access and reimbursement by insurers. Strategic market positioning will be essential to capitalize on these points of distinction. However, Ebglyss’s uptake is expected to be both slow and subject to clinician and patient preference, as with all newly approved therapies.”