Global leaders unite to combat AMR: targets set at UNGA are urgently needed: GlobalData

In a crucial step forward, world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have pledged to reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) associated fatalities by 10 per cent by 2030. This declaration, which emphasises a multi-sector approach, reflects a necessary shift toward a comprehensive “One Health” approach, integrating human, animal, and environmental health. By prioritising collaboration and innovative solutions, we can safeguard medical advancements and improve health outcomes globally, says GlobalData.

Abigail Harris, Infectious Disease Analyst at GlobalData comments, “AMR develops when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve and no longer respond to antimicrobials, making infections difficult or impossible to treat. This leads to higher risks of disease spread, severe illness, and death.”

The declaration included an ambitious target for at least 70 per cent of antibiotics used for human health globally to belong to the WHO Access group, antibiotics associated with lower risks of causing AMR*. Additionally, commitments include ensuring basic infection prevention and control measures, such as water and sanitation, in 100 per cent of health facilities globally by 2030.

In agriculture, AMR strategies aim to significantly cut antimicrobial usage in agri-food systems and promote responsible practices, such as better biosecurity and animal vaccination strategies. Environmental goals focus on addressing antimicrobial pollution and expanding research on AMR’s environmental impacts.

To support these efforts, the UN calls for at least 60 per cent of countries to have fully funded national action plans by 2030, with the establishment of a $100 million catalytic fund to drive AMR efforts forward.

Harris adds, “This global push represents a critical step towards safeguarding modern medicine from the devastating impacts of unchecked AMR.”

The declaration also calls for heightened incentives for R&D. According to GlobalData, there are approximately 895 antibiotics and antifungals in pipeline development, targeting a wide range of infectious diseases. However, most of these drugs employ established mechanisms of action. Among the 36 therapies in Phase III/pre-registration stage, there is only one first-in-class drug, Basilea Pharmaceutica’s antifungal fosmanogepix, which is in development for candidiasis and aspergillosis.

Harris continues, “Increased incentives for R&D investment would be greatly beneficial for the development of innovative antimicrobials, which are urgently needed to tackle the ongoing AMR crisis.”

*The WHO AWaRe (Access, Watch, Reserve) classification includes Access antibiotics, which are associated with a lower potential for the selection of AMR, Watch antibiotics, which are associated with a higher potential for the selection of AMR, and Reserve antibiotics, which should only be used as a last resort.