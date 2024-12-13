East Ocyon Bio closes $4.2M Seed round led by Aeravti Ventures and Micro Labs

East Ocyon Bio, an allogeneic Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) startup announced the closure of its $4.2 million Seed round. The investment round was led by Aeravti Ventures and Micro Labs. The newly raised funds will be utilised to enable several key initiatives like pre-clinical testing of CAR-NK and CAR-gamma delta T cell therapies, the creation of a GMP manufacturing facility, and Phase I clinical trials.

East Ocyon Bio was founded by Dr Renu Kundu and Dr Dinesh Kundu with the aim of developing curative therapies for cancers, autoimmune disorders, and rare diseases in India and launched simultaneously with global markets, allowing its access to patients in India. The company is already demonstrating in-vitro data on the efficacy of its allogeneic cell therapy products against solid tumours, laying the groundwork for clinical validation.