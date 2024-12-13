Dr Jitendra Singh chairs the 2nd Annual General Meeting of Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council Society

The 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) Society was held under the Chairmanship of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, at the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), CGO Complex, New Delhi. During the meeting, a presentation was made on the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) by Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, DBT and DG, BRIC.

Dr Singh announced the successful gene therapy trial for Haemophilia conducted with the support of the Department of Biotechnology at Christian Medical College, Vellore. This has been reported by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Dr Singh highlighted the transformative journey of India’s biotechnology sector. There is a significant role of BRIC in unifying the governance of 14 premier biotechnology institutions to foster research, innovation, and capacity building.

The Union Minister launched the First Annual Report of BRIC, 2024, the i3c BRIC-RCB-PhD Programme Brochure, and BRIC News, showcasing the achievements and vision of the council. The society approved the Audited Annual Accounts and Auditor’s Report for 2023-24. The programme has already enrolled its first batch of 58 students.

The Union Minister commended the progress made on developing the iBRIC+ Biosciences Innovation Park in the NCR Biocluster. This facility aims to serve as a hub for biotechnology startups and advanced R&D. The establishment of BRIC-NABI, inaugurated in October 2024 as India’s first Biomanufacturing Institute, was also recognised as a milestone in the nation’s biotechnology journey. Dr Singh underscored the importance of strategic initiatives such as the development of interdisciplinary research networks, which have resulted in the implementation of 24 innovative programmes involving over 90 scientists from various BRIC institutions.

Dr Singh also highlighted the council’s governance achievements, including the formation of BRIC’s governing body and finance committee and the successful implementation of a centralised accounting system. He emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and partnerships with institutions like AIIMS and IITs to enhance research outputs and promote techno-entrepreneurship. He also urged the institutions to adopt innovative training methods, foster transdisciplinary research, and contribute to fulfilling India’s vision of self-reliance in biotechnology.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ekta Vishnoi, Joint Secretary, DBT. BRIC continues to play a pivotal role in driving India’s bioeconomy and establishing itself as a global leader in the biotechnology sector.

