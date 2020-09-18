Zydus Cadila gets US FDA nod for potassium chloride extended-release tablets

Read Article

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market potassium chloride extended-release tablets (US RLD: K-Dur Extended-Release Tablets) in the strengths of 10 mEq (750 mg) and 20 mEq (1500 mg).

The medication is a mineral supplement used to treat or prevent low amounts of potassium in the blood and will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 301 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.