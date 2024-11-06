Dr Vasanthakumar Ramu, VP & Head R&D – Peptides & Complex APIs, Alembic Pharma
Vadodara Pharma Summit 2024 | 25th October 2024 | Vadodara
In this video:
Key Takeaway:
A Quality by Design (QbD) approach for peptide synthesis might involve studying impact of reaction temperature, catalyst concentration, and reaction time on product yield and purity to optimise process conditions. It helps in understanding CQAs of peptide API and manufacturing process