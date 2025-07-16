Speaker in this video:

Keynote Address by Dr Pavan Bhat, CEO, Inventia Healthcare

Key Highlights:

[1] What we formulate today defines care tomorrow (The shelf life, the dosing form, the route — all shape affordability and adherence)

[2] Speed is now part of innovation. Innovation is not just doing it better. It’s doing it faster, with fewer iterations, and fewer regulatory surprises

[3] Formulators must ADAPT to scientific, regulatory, and operational forces