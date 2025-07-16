Dr Pavan Bhat, CEO, Inventia Healthcare
FDD Conclave 2025 | 14th June 2025 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Keynote Address by Dr Pavan Bhat, CEO, Inventia Healthcare
Key Highlights:
[1] What we formulate today defines care tomorrow (The shelf life, the dosing form, the route — all shape affordability and adherence)
[2] Speed is now part of innovation. Innovation is not just doing it better. It’s doing it faster, with fewer iterations, and fewer regulatory surprises
[3] Formulators must ADAPT to scientific, regulatory, and operational forces