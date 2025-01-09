Dr Krishna M Ella recognised with INSA India Fellowship

Dr Krishna Ella, a distinguished scientist, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech International, has been recognised with the prestigious India Fellowship of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) for the year 2025, for his contributions to new knowledge, discoveries, development of new vaccine technologies, and noteworthy improvement in existing technologies.

Dr Ella joins the list of distinguished scientists and industry leaders that include, Dr Anil Kakodkar, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission of India; Dr VK Saraswat, former Director General, DRDO; Dr S Somanath, Chairman ISRO; S Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys; Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary DDR&D; and Dr KN Sivarajan, Chairman, DRDO, and luminaries from varied fields.

This year a total of 61 fellowships were awarded, for the first time, the fellowships were awarded to Industry leaders. Elected INSA fellows may attend and vote at INSA general meetings and can propose other individuals for fellowships or INSA awards.

Dr Ella, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech said, “I deeply appreciate and am thankful to be recognized for my contribution to the field of Vaccines and Biotechnology by INSA. I look forward to continuing to support its initiatives, to improve public health, and make India self-reliant and a dominant force in discovering novel vaccines as an Indian fellow,”. He added, “I share this honour with all of my highly motivated team at Bharat Biotech, research fellows, and other collaborators who have contributed enormously to improve public health.”

Speaking in his debut address at the 90th Anniversary General Meeting Indian National Science Academy held recently in Chennai, Dr Krishna Ella, highlighted “Science in Translation”. He also thanked the Academy for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to contribute to the goals and objectives through his endeavours to advance vaccine science and strengthen the biotech ecosystem. Dr Ella’s fellowship recognition came for his pathbreaking vaccine development contributions. Indian National Science Academy (INSA).

Dr Ella’s term started on January 1, 2025.