Lilly to establish new global capability centre in Hyderabad

Eli Lilly and Company announced plans to establish a new global capability centre in Hyderabad, India. Reportedly, Lilly will be recruiting more than 1,000 highly skilled team members to strengthen the company’s digital strategy and service delivery. The Hyderabad centre will be known as Lilly Capability Centre India (LCCI) Hyderabad and will initially focus on expanding Lilly’s capabilities in automation, artificial intelligence, software product engineering and cloud computing to deliver advanced technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of Lilly’s business worldwide.

LCCI Hyderabad will be Lilly’s second capability centre in India, following LCCI Bengaluru, which was launched in 2016.

LCCI Hyderabad aims to focus on scaling up Lilly’s innovation and efficiency by unlocking new technological advancements and leveraging data insights, accelerating the delivery of next-generation medicines to patients around the world.

Lilly plans to employ around 1,000 to 1,500 highly skilled professionals including technology engineers and data scientists. Recruitment for the new site is underway, and the centre is expected to be operational by mid-2025.