Dr Abhijit Gothoskar, Technical Expert, Sigachi Industries
Goa Pharma Summit 2024 | 20th September 2024 | DoubleTree by Hilton Goa
Speaker in this video:
Dr Abhijit Gothoskar, Technical Expert, Sigachi Industries
Topic: Tablet compressibility, MCC and techtonic shift
Key Takeaway:
Managing nitrosamine impurities is a major challenge in the industry. Nitrosamines form from nitrites reacting with amine-containing APIs or impurities. The levels of nitrites in excipients also influence nitrosamine formation.