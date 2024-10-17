Express Pharma

Dr Abhijit Gothoskar, Technical Expert, Sigachi Industries

By EP News Bureau
Speaker in this video:
Topic: Tablet compressibility, MCC and techtonic shift

Key Takeaway:
Managing nitrosamine impurities is a major challenge in the industry. Nitrosamines form from nitrites reacting with amine-containing APIs or impurities. The levels of nitrites in excipients also influence nitrosamine formation.

EP News Bureau
