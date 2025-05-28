DP World Nhava Sheva expands with new weekly shipping services to China and Southeast Asia

DP World welcomed the inaugural calls of the CI6/SIS/CISC2 and SI8/AIS5 service at its Nhava Sheva terminal. This aims to strengthen the terminal’s connectivity with key Asian economies and enhance trade efficiency through improved maritime links.

The new services – CI6/SIS/CISC2 and SI8/AIS5 – offer expanded market access for Indian exporters and importers. Operated by a group of regional carriers, the CI6/SIS/CISC2 service deploys six vessels with a weekly capacity of 5,600 TEUs, connecting Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Port Kelang, Nhava Sheva, and Mundra. The SI8/AIS5 service deploys another four vessels with a weekly capacity of 2,800 TEUs, linking Jakarta, Surabaya, Singapore, Port Kelang, Mundra, and Nhava Sheva.

Ravinder Johal, COO, Ports & Terminals, Operations & Commercial, DP World Subcontinent and MENA Region, said, “These services will offer Indian exporters and importers faster, more direct access to major markets in China, Indonesia, and Southeast Asia, further streamlining supply chains and reducing transit times.”