Diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic kidney disease to reach 22.97 million across 7MM in 2033, predicts GlobalData

The diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD) across the seven major markets (*7MM) are projected to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.90 per cent from 21.08 million in 2023 to 22.97 million in 2033, forecasts GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Chronic Kidney Disease: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033,” reveals that in 2033, the US is predicted to have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD in the 7MM at 5.83 million followed by Japan at 5.64 million, whereas Italy, with nearly 0.93 million cases, will have the fewest number of cases.

Suneedh Manthri, MPH, Project Manager (Epidemiology) at GlobalData, states, “More than 65 per cent of diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD occur in individuals aged 60 years and older. Additionally, over 51 per cent of cases are among women compared to men. CKD is more common in older age groups, which accounts for the increased prevalence in later decades. The ageing population in the US, Europe, and Japan contribute to a larger share of CKD cases in older age groups. The overall increase in the diagnosed prevalence of CKD in the 7MM is primarily driven by changes in population dynamics, diagnosis rate, and an increase in the number of people with advanced stages of CKD in each market.

“CKD is a significant condition linked to increased morbidity and mortality, as well as a considerably lower quality of life. Blood and urine tests are used to determine the stage of CKD, which ranges from very mild stage (stage 1) to advanced stage of kidney failure (stage 5). Healthcare providers assess kidney function based on the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) and tailor treatments accordingly. While there is currently no cure for CKD, treatments can slow disease progression. Patients with advanced CKD are advised to undergo renal replacement therapy (RRT) when kidney failure occurs. Renal dialysis and kidney transplantation (KTx) are life-sustaining treatments that regulate blood pressure, maintain electrolyte balance for proper heart and muscle function, and support the production of vitamin D and red blood cells,” she adds.

*7MM: The US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK), and Japan.