Shanchol oral cholera vaccine receives WHO prequalification

Shanchol, the oral cholera vaccine originally developed by Shantha Biotechnics, has received prequalification from the World Health Organization (WHO). This approval allows global procurement agencies such as UNICEF, Gavi, and PAHO to source Shanchol for use in countries where cholera remains a major public health challenge.

“Shanchol was conceived as an affordable, accessible solution for countries facing repeated cholera outbreaks. The WHO prequalification of vaccine carries forward that founding mission,” said Dr K.I. Varaprasad Reddy, Founder of Shantha Biotechnics.

Nearly 40 million doses of Shanchol have been supplied worldwide through UNICEF-led vaccination campaigns. After production was paused under its former ownership, GCBC Vaccines (formerly Shantha) has resumed manufacturing. WHO conducted an on-site inspection and transferred the prequalification. Shanchol remains the only oral cholera vaccine manufactured in India with WHO prequalification, highlighting India’s role in ensuring continuity of global supply.

“As part of the founding family of Gland Pharma, I have seen how world-class sterile manufacturing from India can transform global healthcare. By resuming production of Shanchol, we are bringing the same rigor and reliability to ensure this life-saving vaccine remains available worldwide,” said Dr Ravi Penmetsa, Managing Director, GCBC Vaccines.

“This milestone underscores Shantha’s renewed commitment to global health. Our focus is on ensuring that vaccines like Shanchol reach the countries that need them most, reliably and affordably. At the same time, we are working to bring other affordable and innovative vaccines from our pipeline to global markets, continuing Shantha’s tradition of expanding access to life-saving immuniSation,” said Dr Vishy Chebrol, Executive Director, GCBC Vaccines.