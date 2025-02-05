Indegene launches new entity in Spain

The company is strengthening its already existing employee base in Spain, with capabilities in medical affairs, data and analytics, creative design, engineering, digital marketing and customer experience

Indegene, a digital-first life sciences commercialisation company has announced the launch of a new entity in Spain. It will serve as a key delivery hub for its Europe-based clients, helping them drive hyper-personalisation.

Manish Gupta, Chairman and CEO, Indegene said, “Growing R&D investments, a thriving life sciences innovation ecosystem and a high-quality talent pool make Spain a vital market and talent hub for life sciences companies in Europe. With our new entity in Spain, we can co-innovate and collaborate much better with clients, helping them use data and AI more effectively to modernize commercialization processes and fast-track business transformation.”

Indegene already has a presence in Europe, with centers in the UK, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland. Last year, Indegene acquired Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH (Trilogy), a global provider of specialty medical writing capabilities across clinical, regulatory, safety and medical content to life sciences companies.

In 2019, Indegene acquired DT Associates (now DT Consulting), a consulting services company in the UK that supports clients in the healthcare and life sciences space. Indegene supports many leading life sciences clients in the region in various ways across the commercialization value chain.