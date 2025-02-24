Dealsphere launches in India, streamlining nutraceutical licensing and commercialisation

Nutrify Today has launched Dealsphere, a platform aimed at transforming the $500 billion global nutraceutical industry. The platform offers an instant commerce model that simplifies in-licensing and commercialisation for businesses. This follows the success of NutrifyGenie AI, which reduced the product ideation-to-commercialisation cycle from 1.5 years to nine months.

Dealsphere allows businesses to access responsible nutrition and supplement science formulas, scientific dossiers, stability data, bills of material, and mapped supply chains for immediate production. Companies can choose from three product grades based on claims, health conditions, and budget:

Grade 1 offers custom clinical studies, public clinical data, stability data, mechanisms of action, scientific dossiers, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approval, and a bill of materials. This reduces the commercialisation timeline to 15-30 days while maintaining scientific validation.

Grade 2 provides third-party clinical study data, stability data, mechanisms of action insights, a scientific dossier, FSSAI approval, and a ready-to-go supply chain at a more cost-effective rate.

Grade 3 features validated concepts supported by scientific research, a supply chain map, and a hypothetical bill of materials, allowing smaller companies to commercialise pre-validated formulas efficiently.

Dealsphere addresses traditional challenges of sourcing innovative, science-backed formulas, which often involve lengthy negotiations and resource-intensive processes. The platform offers a streamlined, on-demand model for licensing high-science nutrition products, aiming to reduce inefficiencies and speed up market entry.

The platform will officially debut at the Nutrify C-Suite Sumflex event, where industry leaders will gain insights into its features and capabilities. Ahead of the launch, NutrifyGenie AI introduced Multimillion-Dollar Playbook, featuring 100 formulas across the three product grades. The book’s soft launch on Nutrify Today’s platform sold out on Amazon India within 30 minutes.

The launch events in Mumbai and Delhi were attended by key industry figures, including Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, and Dr Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

Dealsphere expands instant commerce into the responsible nutrition sector, offering companies a faster route to in-licensing and commercialisation by eliminating lengthy ideation, research, and negotiation phases.

Nutrify Today continues to focus on AI-powered solutions for the nutraceutical sector, with Dealsphere positioned to drive a shift in how the industry approaches innovation and market entry.