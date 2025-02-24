Amgen launches $200 million technology and innovation hub in Hyderabad

Amgen has announced the opening of its new technology and innovation site, Amgen India, in Hyderabad. The company plans to invest $200 million through 2025, with additional sustained investments projected over the coming years. The new facility aims to strengthen Amgen’s digital capabilities through artificial intelligence (AI) and data science to support the advancement of its pipeline of medicines while creating significant employment opportunities for local talent.

Located in HITEC City, Amgen India spans approximately 524,000 square feet across RMZ Tower 110 of Spire and Tower 20 of Nexity. The site was officially inaugurated by Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen, alongside the Chief Minister of Telangana, Anumula Revanth Reddy, and D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana.

“I welcome Amgen to our vibrant city, as they work toward making a difference in patients’ lives around the world. We look forward to working with global leaders such as Amgen to strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a biotech hub,” said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Bradway highlighted the importance of the new site in Amgen’s global strategy, stating, “The opening of Amgen India marks a significant milestone in our endeavour to leverage technology across our global network to better serve patients. We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for its partnership and are proud to join an ecosystem where life sciences and cutting-edge innovation can thrive.”

Amgen India will operate under the leadership of Amgen’s global organisation and play a key role in advancing technology and life sciences solutions to enhance the company’s digital capabilities worldwide.

Som Chattopadhyay, national executive for India at Amgen, stated, “Amgen India is a reflection of our growth ambitions as well as an extension of our commitment to global health. We are excited to contribute to the dynamic global biotech ecosystem from India and welcome the incredible talent pool the country offers.”

Naveen Gullapalli, managing director of Amgen India, highlighted the strategic value of the Hyderabad site, saying, “Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global technology hub, and our new site is positioned at the heart of this landscape. Talent at Amgen India will drive global projects and initiatives, leveraging expertise across our global sites. Amgen India employees will bring bold, innovative thinking to help shape the future of global biotechnology from India.”

Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, remarked, “With global leaders like Amgen choosing to invest here, we are poised to further enhance our capabilities, foster new opportunities, and set the stage for breakthrough innovations in both biotech and technology.”

Amgen currently employs nearly 28,000 people globally and has a presence in approximately 100 countries and regions.