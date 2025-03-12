Davaindia expands in Kerala to improve access to affordable generic medicines

Davaindia, a retail chain in generic medicines, has announced long-term expansion plans in Kerala to improve access to affordable healthcare across the state. With more than 50 operational stores, the company aims to further extend its presence, bringing generic medicines closer to communities.

Davaindia’s expansion is based on the principle that healthcare should be accessible to all. By offering generic medicines at lower prices than branded alternatives, the company seeks to reduce healthcare costs for families in Kerala.

“Our journey in Kerala has been inspiring, and the overwhelming trust placed in us by our customers motivates us to reach every corner of the state. Our vision is to build a healthier Kerala by making safe, effective, and affordable medicines accessible to all while fostering greater awareness about the benefits of generic medicines,” said Dr Sujit Paul, Group CEO, Zota Healthcare.

Davaindia currently serves communities in Cochin, Trivandrum, Thrissur, and other regions. The company plans to expand into Tier 2 and rural areas to ensure that underserved populations have access to affordable medicines and reliable pharmacy services.

As part of its growth strategy, Davaindia intends to collaborate with local healthcare practitioners, community health centres, and educational institutions to run awareness campaigns on preventive healthcare, the benefits of generic medicines, and responsible self-care practices.

“Kerala’s people deserve the best healthcare options at the fairest prices, and our vision is to make Davaindia a household name synonymous with trust, care, and quality in every neighbourhood,” added Dr Paul.