Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India at reduced cost

Alkem Laboratories has announced the launch of generic empagliflozin and its combinations in India under the brand name “Empanorm.” The company has priced the product approximately 80 per cent lower than the innovator products.

Empagliflozin is a Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor used in the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and chronic heart failure (HF). Alkem has stated that its generic empagliflozin and its combinations are bioequivalent to the innovator products.

Alkem has introduced an anti-counterfeit security band on the packaging of Empanorm. The product also includes comprehensive patient education materials in Hindi and English, with infographics detailing diabetes management. Additionally, QR codes on the packaging provide prescribing information and educational resources on diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease in 11 languages.

The company has developed a smaller tablet size for Empanorm compared to the innovator products. Alkem has launched the medicine under multiple brand names: “Empanorm” for empagliflozin, “Empanorm L” for empagliflozin and linagliptin, “Empanorm Duo” and “Alsita E” for empagliflozin and sitagliptin, and “Empanorm M” for empagliflozin and metformin.

Dr Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Alkem, said, “As we expand and strengthen our chronic portfolio, the introduction of generic empagliflozin in India is an important milestone. This globally-accepted molecule has transformed diabetes care with its additional benefits in managing chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular health. Leveraging Alkem’s strong distribution network, we aim to make this therapy widely available, enhancing treatment accessibility and improving health outcomes for patients across the country.”