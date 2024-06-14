Data shows durability of pain relief for patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, (including its subsidiaries or associate companies) and Israel-based Moebius Medical presented data demonstrating the durability of pain relief achieved in symptomatic knee OA patients through 26 weeks post-injection of MM-II.

The results, presented at EULAR 2024, are based on an analysis from the randomised, controlled, Phase 2b clinical study (NCT04506463). An abstract presenting the data, entitled “Duration of Clinically Meaningful Analgesic Response to Intra-Articular MM-II, A Novel Suspension of Large, Empty, Multilamellar Liposomes, in Patients with Painful Knee Osteoarthritis: Analysis from a 26-Week Phase 2b Randomised Controlled Trial”, was presented by Philip G. Conaghan, Professor of Musculoskeletal Medicine at the University of Leeds and Director of the NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre.

MM-II is a novel non-opioid product that uses a proprietary suspension of large, empty, multilamellar liposomes intended to reduce friction and wear on the joint and thus relieve joint pain. Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical, who have been jointly developing this product, have announced plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical program and to seek a CE Mark for the product in the European Union.