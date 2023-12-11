Chandigarh Calling!

The Indian pharma industry is in the midst of a paradigm shift from volume-based to value-driven strategies. Recognising the significance of this transition, Express Pharma is organising a series of “Pharma Summits” across the country’s key pharma centers. These events are strategically designed to unlock new opportunities and navigate the intricacies of this evolving landscape. From cost and competitive pressures to cutting-edge scientific advancements and digital innovations, the summits examine factors driving value in the pharma ecosystem.