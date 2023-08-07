Daiichi Sankyo will remain dominant in ADC market for oncology treatments: GlobalData

A promising shift towards the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer treatment is taking place in the pharma industry. A recent look at the marketed and pipeline drugs shows that Daiichi Sankyo, Seagen, and Roche are three of the most important companies in this wave. Daiichi’s recent trial results suggest that the company will continue to remain dominant in the oncology ADC market, says GlobalData.

Daiichi recently stated that a Phase III trial (TROPION-Lung01), which looked at the effectiveness of its ADC datopotamab deruxtecan, in previously treated patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), showed a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to the standard treatment, docetaxel.

Dr Biswajit Podder, Oncology and Hematology Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “ADC drugs have a wide range of uses, which shows their versatility and potential to change oncology care. Notably, HER2-positive breast cancer seems to be a major focus in this domain. The ADC drugs are also used to treat other cancers, such as lymphoma. The fact that these drugs have been efficacious in different kinds of cancer shows that they have the potential to be targeted and serve as feasible treatment options for other cancer types with high unmet need.”

GlobalData’s research shows who the most important players are in this new field. Daiichi, Seagen, and Roche are in the lead, each with one or more drugs in development. However, the market forecast shows a less uniform picture, with some major companies, including Astellas and AstraZeneca, achieving lower but still highly lucrative revenues compared to Daiichi and Seagen.

By 2029, the global market for ADC therapies in oncology is expected to be worth more than $36 billion. Although the field of ADC is still young, clinical results have been great. ADCs are heralding a new era in oncology, and more R&D investment is expected in the future.

Podder concludes, “GlobalData’s analysis of the ADC pipeline reveals almost 200 products in clinical trial phases I, II, and III for different cancer types. ADCs have clear benefits over current monotherapy and combination therapy options in cancer treatment, but they also have clear drawbacks, such as the potential for off-target toxicity, the development of drug resistance, and complex and costly manufacturing processes. Despite these challenges, the promise and potential of ADCs remain robust, and the market continues to recognise their value.”