CSIR’s indigenously developed Paracetamol announced by Dr Jitendra Singh

Addressing the 40th Foundation Day of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences (Independent Charge), MoS PMO, DoPT Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space, announced the indigenously developed drug Paracetamol, commonly used in pain, fever etc, by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) which is affiliated to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The Minister elaborated that CSIR has developed indigenous technology to produce paracetamol, a widely used pain reliever and fever reducer. This innovation aims to make India self-reliant in paracetamol manufacturing, reducing dependence on imported ingredients, he added.

Karnataka-based Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals will utilise this breakthrough to produce affordable paracetamol domestically. Currently, India imports the key raw materials for paracetamol from various countries. Thus the CSIR initiative not only addresses this dependency but also aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision.

Towards the conclusion of his speech, Dr Singh emphasised that it is high time for us to look beyond government resources for innovation and we should start exploring non-government funds along with Knowledge partnership and resource sharing. He underlined that Anusandhan NRF is a Step in the same direction where 60 per cent of the funds will be raised by non-government sectors. he reaffirmed to the scientific community that 2025 will also be a power-packed year for science and technology with innumerable ventures coming up.

The DSIR Foundation Day marked 16 more technology transfers: 9 CSIR-CSIO Chennai and 6 from CSIR-CEERI, Pilani the technology transfer between CSIR and MSME units registered under Laghu Udyog Bharati under the campaign 100 days 100 technology program.