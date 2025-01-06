Funding in pharma surges in December 2024, reached $69.8 mn

Funding in the pharma and healthcare space surged 1440.84 per cent to $69.8 million in December 2024 from $4.53 million in November 2024. This is also a 6.93 per cent decline in funding in December 2024, when compared with the $75 million in December 2023.

Most of the funding raised by this space in December this year came from early-stage rounds, which accounted for 78.9 per cent of the investments. Late-stage and seed-stage funding accounted for 13.9 per cent and 7.3 per cent of the overall funding during the month, respectively.

3Gen Consulting, Laurus Bio, and Orange Health reported the biggest funding rounds in December 2024, raising $22 million, $18.9 million and $12 million respectively. ASVF, Ck Jaipuria Family Office, and Aeravti Ventures were some of the active investors during the period.