Akums announces new facility for lyophilized and sterile dosage manufacturing

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announces its new sterile manufacturing facility, dedicated to producing lyophilized products. In addition to lyophilized injectables, the facility is equipped to manufacture vials, ampoules, form-fill-seal (FFS) products, and eye and ear drops.

The global lyophilized injectables market, estimated at a value of approximately $ 3,365.4 million in 2023, is expected to experience steady growth, reaching an impressive $4,978.3 million by 2030. With a CAGR of 5.6 per cent during the forecast period, this market demonstrates strong potential driven by increasing demand for products requiring enhanced stability and extended shelf life.

The facility, which is now operational, is equipped with technology to produce lyophilized (freeze-dried) products across various therapeutic categories. Lyophilization is a crucial process in preserving the stability and shelf life of pharmaceutical products, especially for sensitive chemical compounds. Akums’ lyophilization facility aims to offer a robust production capacity and the flexibility to handle multiple vial sizes, to cater to a broad range of healthcare needs.