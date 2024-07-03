CPHI to return to Messe Frankfurt in 2025

CPHI Europe, reportedly, the world’s largest pharmaceutical event, will return to Messe Frankfurt from October 28-30, 2025. The event will gather the entire supply chain, including ingredients, finished dosages, machinery, bio, and packaging.

The exhibition will feature over 2,400 exhibitors and more than 62,000 attendees from 170 countries. CPHI events highlight industry trends, with analysts predicting growth in 2025. Germany ranks highly in API quality manufacturing and bio innovation.

“Each year, CPHI attracts a significant number of international exhibitors and visitors, and Messe Frankfurt’s prime location with strong travel connections makes it the perfect venue. This setting enables us to unite key players from across the global supply chain at the heart of the pharmaceutical industry,” said Adam Andersen, Executive Vice President, Pharma, at Informa Markets.

CPHI offers networking and learning opportunities, featuring content sessions with industry leaders. The 2025 event will include an expanded BioProduction Zone and increased demand for diverse supply chain partners.

Michael Biwer, Vice President of Guest Events at Messe Frankfurt, emphasised the event’s importance for Frankfurt as a trade fair location, noting the high level of expertise and international participation.

From October 28-30, Messe Frankfurt will become a hub for pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing, fostering partnerships for innovative and affordable therapies, as well as more affordable and accessible pharmaceuticals.