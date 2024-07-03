Orchid Pharma appoints new leaders for antimicrobial stewardship division

Orchid Pharma, a Chennai – based pharma company catering across the pharmaceutical value chain with expertise in R&D and marketing, has appointed Dr Prabhu Vinayagam as a Medical Advisor for Orchid Pharma’s newly formed division – Orchid AMS, as well as hired Amitabh Mazumdar, as GM-Sales & Marketing.

Dr Prabhu, in an advisory role, has experience in healthcare leadership and antimicrobial stewardship. In his career he has played pivotal roles at Becton Dickinson, as Managing Director Joint Commission International – Asia Pacific, and as Group CEO at Mandalar Group of Hospitals in Myanmar.

“Dr Prabhu’s strategic acumen and operational leadership in healthcare settings uniquely position him to spearhead Orchid Pharma’s Antimicrobial Stewardship Program. Dr Prabhu’s deep understanding of hospital operations, quality improvement practices especially those aimed at reducing Hospital Acquired infections (HAI’s), and data-driven decision-making will be instrumental in optimising antibiotic use and combating antimicrobial resistance,” informs the statement.

On the other hand, Mazumdar has more than 30 years of expertise in marketing, sales, and team leadership within the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, he played sales & marketing roles at GSK, Mylan (Viatris), and Merck Serono,

Commenting on the expansion of the team, Rajnish Rohatgi, Chief Executive Officer, Orchid AMS, said, “We are all set to move the needle for AMR management in India, for which we need a solid, highly skilled and self-driven team. We are excited to have both Dr Prabhu and Amitabh, whose experience and knowledge will help build a unique basket of solutions that help hospitals address AMR more fully.”