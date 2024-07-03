DP World Mundra welcomes the maiden call of South East Asia-Western India-Middle East service

DP World, a global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, welcomed the inaugural voyage of a new weekly mainline service, connecting South East Asia, India and Middle East at DP World Mundra.

Marked by successful berthing of MV. ESL vessel, the service strengthens connectivity between key ports in Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East, reaffirming DP World’s commitment to enhancing global trade. Additionally, DP World Mundra achieved its highest-ever throughput record by handling 128,652 TEUs at its terminal in June, which serves as a testament to its operational efficiency and capacity.

The service will be operated by Emirates Shipping Line, CMA CGM, China United Lines, KMTC, Regional Container Lines and Global Feeders. With a weekly capacity of 3800 TEUs, the service offers a robust connectivity between Laem Chabang, Singapore, Port Klang, Nhava Sheva, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Cai Mep, Jakarta, and Mundra, facilitating efficient trade flows for industries including agriculture, industrial goods, and engineering products.

Commenting on the launch of the weekly EVGI service, Ravinder Johal, COO, Ports & Terminals, Operations and Commercial, DP World, Subcontinent, Middle East and North Africa, said, “At DP World we are continuously optimising supply chain efficiencies and fostering access to direct trade routes. This service connects Indian businesses to key markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, while also enabling traders and businesses in those regions to explore new opportunities in India. Backed by our multimodal prowess that connect Mundra to the north and central hinterlands of India, we are confident that the service will boost convenience for our valued customers.”

DP World Mundra features a 632-metre quay and deep draft to accommodate large vessels. With a capacity of 1.4 million TEUs over 37 hectares, the terminal is a key hub in India’s trade network. It offers advanced technology, superior road and rail connectivity to northern and central India, driving economic growth. The terminal operates a Container Freight Station round-the-clock, ensuring efficient handling of cargo with specialised equipment and stringent security measures to make trade reliable and safe. DP Mundra has maintained its position as a preferred partner for all major shipping lines, owing to its innovative, dedicated, and customer-centric workforce.