Brinton Pharma gets DCGI nod for Faviton 400 mg

Brinton Pharmaceuticals has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Favipiravir 400mg under the brand name Faviton. Under the current treatment regimen with favipiravir 200 mg tablets, patients have to take 18 tablets on day one and followed by eight tablets for the next 10-14 days.

Rahul Kumar Darda, CMD, Brinton Pharma said, “We have seen that COVID-19 patients were finding it very difficult to consume 18 tablets on day 1 and followed by 8 tablets for the next 10-14 days. With the launch of Faviton 400 mg, the pill burden of the patients will be reduced. It will also offer dosing convenience which will improve the patients’ compliance and clinical outcome. Our strategic intent will be to improve the access through our strong distribution network that will help make Faviton 40 0mg available across all COVID-19 treatment centres.”

Faviton 400 mg will be available in a strip of 10 tablets and 50 tablets in a box. It will be available across all COVID-19 treatment centres at Rs 79 per tab. Faviton is indicated in the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and comes with 90 days shelf-life and the next batch will have 180 days shelf-life. Brinton will continue to export Faviton globally.