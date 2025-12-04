Corona Remedies announces IPO opening on 8 December 2025

Corona Remedies (CRL) has announced that the Bid/Offer period for its initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares will open on Monday, 8 December 2025 and close on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is scheduled for Friday, 5 December 2025.

The company has set the price band at ₹1,008 to ₹1,062 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples of 14 equity shares thereafter.

The offer comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of up to [●] equity shares of face value ₹10 each, aggregating up to ₹6,553.71 million. The OFS includes up to [●] equity shares aggregating up to ₹1,298.41 million by Dr Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta (Promoter Selling Shareholder); up to [●] equity shares aggregating up to ₹766.07 million by Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta (Promoter Group Selling Shareholder); up to [●] equity shares aggregating up to ₹103.87 million by Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta (Promoter Group Selling Shareholder); up to [●] equity shares aggregating up to ₹103.87 million by Brinda Ankur Mehta (Promoter Group Selling Shareholder); up to [●] equity shares aggregating up to ₹4,046.00 million by Sepia Investments Limited (Investor Selling Shareholder); up to [●] equity shares aggregating up to ₹151.25 million by Anchor Partners (Investor Selling Shareholder); and up to [●] equity shares aggregating up to ₹84.24 million by Sage Investment Trust (Investor Selling Shareholder).

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer.