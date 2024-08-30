COPD diagnosed prevalent cases across 7MM to reach 38.02 million in 2033, forecasts GlobalData

The diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the seven major markets (7MM*) are set to register an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.27 per cent from 33.74 million in 2023 to 38.02 million in 2033, forecasts GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease – Epidemiology Forecast to 2033,” reveals that the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD among the 7MM at 17.88 million cases, whereas Spain will have the lowest number at 1.15 million cases in 2033.

Antara Bhattacharya, Associate Project Manager, Epidemiology team at GlobalData, states, “Both men and women can be affected. However COPD is more prevalent among women and in the elderly population.”

Adults in ages 60 years and above accounted for almost 70 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD in the 7MM while those adults in ages 35–59 years accounted for almost 30 per cent of the cases.

This is apparent from GlobalData estimates for age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases. COPD by GOLD 2016 criteria using CAT score accounted for approximately 54 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD, while COPD by GOLD 2016 criteria using mMRC score accounted for approximately 36 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2023. Additionally, COPD by GOLD 2023 criteria using CAT score accounted for approximately 57 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases, indicating delayed diagnosis eventually leading to severe stages of the disease.

Bhattacharya concludes, “COPD imposes a significant burden in terms of mortality and morbidity; however the disease is preventable by reducing exposure to risk factors, and treatable by reducing symptoms and exacerbations. Early recognition of symptoms and exacerbations is significant to initiate proper treatment and prevent severe exacerbations.

“Adequate utilisation of spirometry, identifying the initial symptoms, and recognising risk factors beyond smoking and advanced age are critical for early detection of COPD. Epidemiological studies focusing on early stages of COPD can improve the case detection criteria and treatment outcomes. Moreover, treatment of COPD requires a multifaceted approach that integrates medical interventions, lifestyle modifications, ongoing support, patient compliance with inhaled therapy, along with timely alteration of medicine dosage and proper inhaler technique.”

*7MM: The US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK), and Japan.