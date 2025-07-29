Cohance Lifesciences appoints Yann D’Herve as CEO of CDMO business

Cohance Lifesciences, an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), has announced the appointment of Yann D’Herve as Chief Executive Officer of its CDMO business, effective 1 August 2025.

D’Herve brings senior-level leadership experience across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and specialty chemicals. Prior to joining Cohance, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Evonik’s Healthcare division. In that role, he managed a team of 2,600 employees across nine manufacturing sites, holding full profit and loss responsibility, including for Evonik’s CDMO business.

His earlier positions at Evonik included Vice President of Sales and Services and other divisional leadership roles. D’Herve began his career in manufacturing, gaining operational experience in production. He holds a master’s degree in chemistry from CPE Lyon and an MBA from Université de Picardie Jules Verne in Amiens, France.

Commenting on the appointment, Vivek Sharma, Executive Chairman of Cohance Lifesciences, said, “We are delighted to welcome Yann to Cohance. His deep experience in leading multifaceted global pharmaceutical services businesses will be of tremendous benefit in accelerating the growth of our CDMO platform.”

Yann D’Herve stated, “I am excited to join a growing CDMO with differentiated technologies such as ADCs and oligonucleotides and a strong global asset base. I look forward to working with the Cohance team to support the development and manufacturing of life-saving drugs for our partners.”