Agilent supports India’s global biopharma ambitions with state-of-the-art experience center in Hyderabad

Agilent Technologies, a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, today announced the inauguration of its new Biopharma Experience Center in Hyderabad, Telangana. The facility marks a significant investment in India’s rapidly growing life sciences ecosystem and reflects Agilent’s long-term commitment to advancing biopharmaceutical innovation both locally and globally. The centre was inaugurated by Shri Duddila Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, and Industries, Government of Telangana, in the presence of Agilent President and CEO Padraig McDonnell, along with senior leaders from India’s pharmaceutical and biopharma sectors.

The new Agilent Biopharma Experience Center in Hyderabad presents a major opportunity to accelerate the city’s leadership in life sciences and healthcare innovation. Designed to support the full drug development journey, the centre brings together advanced lab technologies, expert training, and regulatory-ready workflows to help researchers, scientists, and companies develop high-quality, life-saving medicines faster and more efficiently. It offers end-to-end solutions across key modalities such as chromatography, mass spectrometry, cell analysis, and lab informatics, allowing companies to simulate real lab environments, test for quality and compliance, and co-create market-ready solutions tailored to both Indian and global needs.

For Hyderabad’s vibrant ecosystem of startups, academic institutions, and skilled professionals, the centre unlocks direct access to global expertise, cutting-edge instrumentation, and real-world application environments. It supports faster R&D, hands-on training aligned with international regulatory standards, and stronger collaboration between industry and academia. By addressing critical challenges in biosimilars, biologics, and precision medicine, the facility strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a trusted global hub for next-generation drug development and a key contributor to India’s biopharma growth story.

“India is a strategic growth market for Agilent, and Hyderabad is at the forefront of biopharma innovation,” said Padraig McDonnell, CEO, Agilent Technologies. “Our future will be defined by continued innovation and a relentless focus on our customers. This new centre reflects our commitment to delivering integrated solutions that help bring life-changing therapies to market faster and more efficiently. It also reinforces our support for the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative by empowering local innovation, nurturing talent, and enabling scalable, affordable, and sustainable solutions.”

Located in the heart of India’s life sciences capital, the centre is designed to address critical gaps in analytical capabilities and regulatory readiness for biopharma companies. It will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, supporting the development of biologics, biosimilars, and precision medicine.

Shri Duddila Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, and Industries, Government of Telangana, said, “Hyderabad has emerged as a complete healthcare and life sciences ecosystem—from drug discovery and clinical trials to world-class hospitals and affordable, high-quality patient care. We are proud to host eight of the top ten global pharma companies, five of India’s leading healthcare chains, and over 230 USFDA-approved manufacturing facilities. Contributing nearly one-third of India’s pharmaceutical production and 40 per cent of bulk drug exports, Telangana is making a strong impact both nationally and globally. With a strong talent base and a clear focus on innovation, we are building a future-ready healthcare system. The launch of the Agilent Biopharma Experience Center is a significant milestone in strengthening Telangana’s position as a global leader in life sciences, and a valuable addition to our expanding innovation-driven ecosystem.”

Hyderabad offers one of the most mature and future-focused life sciences ecosystems in India, combining deep industry expertise, strong R&D capabilities, and a supportive policy environment. With its legacy in generics and a growing focus on advanced therapies, the city is well-positioned for the next phase of healthcare innovation. The launch of the Agilent Biopharma Experience Centre builds on this foundation, introducing advanced analytical and regulatory capabilities that support both local innovation and global delivery.

This capital investment is part of Agilent’s broader three-to-five-year India growth strategy, which includes expanding its footprint, deepening customer partnerships, and positioning India as a strategic hub in Agilent’s global innovation and profitability roadmap. The India Solution Center in Manesar, launched earlier this year, further reflects this ongoing commitment—contributing to Agilent’s efforts to enhance its presence and capabilities in one of its fastest-growing, high-priority markets globally.

“Agilent is already working closely with many of India’s leading biopharma companies,” added McDonnell. “With this centre, we aim to strengthen those relationships and co-create solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Indian and global markets.”

This milestone marks a new chapter in Agilent’s journey with India—deepening collaboration, accelerating innovation, and contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future.