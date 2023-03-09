Coesia at interpack 2023: Greenmation, industrial automation for sustainable future

Greenmation is Coesia’s response to the current trend prompted by the consumer demands towards reusable and recyclable packaging solutions, whilst manufacturers face labor shortages and production cost increases

Coesia, a group of companies specialising in innovative industrial and packaging solutions, is participating at Interpack 2023 (Booth D31-D57) focusing on automation and sustainability, fundamental pillars of the corporate strategy in Food & Beverage, Pharma & Personal Care, and Cross Industry Automation.

Greenmation is Coesia’s response to the current trend prompted by the consumer demands towards reusable and recyclable packaging solutions, whilst manufacturers face labor shortages and production cost increases. “In this complex situation, Coesia believes that the answer to this profitability-threatening challenge lies in supporting a revolution in production which is capable of combining the principles of automation and sustainability in the industries of Food & Beverage, Pharma & Personal Care, and Cross Industry Automation,” says Alessandro Parimbelli, Coesia Chief Executive Officer.

The Coesia booth will be structured into three areas (Food & Beverage, Pharma & Personal Care, and Cross Industry Automation) where technicians and experts will present the latest solutions presented by the Group: ACMA, Atlantic Zeiser, CITUS KALIX, EMMECI, FlexLink, G.D, GF, HAPA, NORDEN, R.A Jones, and VOLPAK.

Product launches

VOLPAK presents SM+

This innovative Horizontal Pouching platform by Volpak, a Coesia company specialised in the production of packaging lines for horizontal form-sill-seal pouches, is especially suited to support customers with very tight time-to-market needs and highly variable productions in both product and format. It is also designed to satisfy challenges driven by new distribution channels, such as e-commerce. Equipped with cutting-edge magnet-based conveyor technology, the SM+ is designed to be a truly modular solution, enabling a flexible configuration of its fully independent stations to align performance as per current production requirements. Versatility is guaranteed through fully automatic changeover and quick format adjustments which can manage the production of small batches of different products. The SM+ being displayed during interpack is a pre-made pouch solution, where readymade pouches can be seen filled and sealed. Volpak has also engineered a HFFS versions of the SM+ for manufacturers wanting a more inclusive solution.

FlexLink presents BRIXX

FlexLink, a Coesia company leader in the field of automated manufacturing and material flow solutions, presents BRIXX the extremely flexible concept designed to respond to the dynamic consumer trends pushing co-packing and e-commerce players to meet the spiking demand forhigher differentiation and personalisation possibilities by the general public. Based on advanced mobile conveyors and robots, this intelligent solution enables the automation of manual repetitive packing and co-packing processes, supporting production companies in their growing challenges to handle multiple product variations and faster changeovers. Thanks to its modular, click-and-play design and based on intuitive software, BRIXX allows quick layout transformations to facilitate the management of seasonal peak loads with an extremely user-friendly experience.

EMMECI MC2020 DIGITAL

EMMECI, a Coesia company leader provider in the design, production and promotion of automatic machinery and packaging solutions for premium and luxury products, launches MC2020 DIGITAL, a revolutionary digital line for the production of a completely new concept of a high-quality box through a sustainable automated process. With a new optimized process aimed at cutting down material waste and water consumption, this solution uses eco-friendly materials such as paper and cardboard and is set to manage deeply embossed sheets, unleashing new possibilities in terms of design and reducing or avoiding ink usage. Contributing to the unprecedented look and feel, the selective gluing system gives the box a distinctive puffy touch. These innovative characteristics will deliver a greener, lighter, and better recyclable packaging option. This machine produces unique and innovative packaging, guaranteeing the highest production performances, unprecedented flexibility, and meeting consumers’ demand for eco-friendly packaging in the luxury brand markets.

Two main integrated lines

Integrated pouch-in-box line

This innovative turnkey pouching system from Coesia is engineered with multiple features to pouch, carton, and load products onto pallets effortlessly and efficiently. The line is composed of a VOLPAK SI-280 HFFS Pouching Machine, a R.A Jones Criterion CLI-100 with the new intelligent, flexible transfer system (iFTS), and a FlexLink RC12 Collaborative Robot Palletizer. The pouching and the cartoning machines both feature OptiMate and PerforMate, two of Coesia’s Digital platforms, making the operator’s experience with the line consistent from one machine to the next and allowing for real-time remote control over production data. By integrating technologies from proven packaging leaders, manufacturers utilising this system will experience less downtime, easier and quicker changeovers, and a more flexible line for packaging a wider range of pouch product configurations.

Inline printing for pharma pouches

This line, integrating a Hapa 382 Hybrid printer and an Enflex PH-11 sachet machine, is designed to produce fully compliant pharma pouches with an extremely agile process. Starting from a blank or standard foil reel, hybrid inline printing combines flexo and digital printing technology to ensure consistency of the fixed data and artwork. It also enables the real-time update of variable data such as expiry dates, lot number, or product batch ID, simplifying logistics and erasing the uncertainties tied to the pre-printed foil reel supply chain. Fully compliant with 21 CFR part 11, the line is a perfect match for pharmaceutical environments and products, with a new powder dosing system redesigned to meet high hygiene standards. Thanks to its extreme flexibility, the system allows for the management of small batches, resulting in fast delivery to the market and solving the issues encountered with low volumes and multi-market launches.

Automation, sustainability, digital and customer service

Automation

Coesia supports its customers in every step of the manufacturing process, thanks to a vast portfolio of innovative automation solutions that ensure production reliability and allows to be diverted towards added-value tasks. From intelligent object selection solutions for material loading and infeed, to inline transfer, down to industrial and collaborative robotic solutions for end-of-line management, Coesia is your go-to partner in the journey towards full-line automation.

Sustainability

Sustainability is the other major topic of interpack 2023: many of the machines on display at interpack can handle sustainable paper-based materials or mono-material plastic films, that are easier to recycle of at the end of use. Furthermore, thanks to the Coesia Shelf of Sustainable Solutions, it is possible to experience firsthand eco-sustainable packaging solutions for multiple applications, designed by Coesia companies for different industries.

Coesia digital and customer service

Hand in hand with these two key aspects, Coesia also continues to invest in digital tools and services to optimise the efficiency of machines, lines, and entire factories and to enrich its customer service offering. New digital tools and services will be highlighted in the Coesia digital and customer service areas of the booth. At interpack, Coesia is launching OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) consulting, a customised consultancy service aimed at increasing customer profitability – through cost reduction and increased equipment productivity.

Coesia, with its headquarters based in Bologna, Italy, consists of a group of companies specialising in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions. Coesia’s companies are leaders in the fields of advanced automatic machines, packaging materials, industrial process solutions, and precision gears. Coesia’s customers operate in a wide range of industries such as aerospace, ceramics, pharma, electronics, healthcare, automotive, tobacco, consumer, and luxury goods.