CN Water unveils cold water for injection technology at CPHI-PMEC 2024

CN Water participated in CPHI-PMEC, held in Noida from November 26 to 28, 2024, showcasing its water technology solutions under the theme “Purer, Safer, Greener Water.” The company unveiled key innovations, including a new method for Water for Injection (WFI) generation and a remote monitoring solution for pharmaceutical water systems.

Launch of OSMOTRON WFI

CN Water introduced Cold/Ambient Water for Injection (WFI) technology to the Indian pharmaceutical industry through its OSMOTRON WFI product. Developed by BWT Pharma & BioTech, CN Water’s long-term partner, this technology reduces energy consumption significantly compared to conventional methods. The product aims to address energy efficiency challenges in the pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.

Remote Monitoring for Pharmaceutical Water Systems

A new remote monitoring solution for pharmaceutical water systems was also launched during the event. The solution addresses issues such as microbial growth, biofilm formation, and complex process management. This initiative aligns with Industry 4.0 and the digital transformation efforts in pharmaceutical manufacturing, offering real-time data visibility and system control. It aims to enable proactive maintenance, minimise downtime, and improve operational efficiency.

Engagement at CPHI-PMEC

CN Water’s presence at CPHI-PMEC 2024 marked its continued participation in the event, where it has been active for nearly a decade. Located at Hall 15A, Booth C53, the CN Water booth attracted significant interest from pharmaceutical and biotech industry leaders. Discussions revolved around sustainability, digital transformation, and lifecycle management—key themes resonating with attendees and reflecting broader industry trends toward efficient and data-driven operations.