ACG unveils ADAPT X at CPhI & PMEC India 2024

ACG Engineering, a division of ACG specialising in manufacturing solutions for the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, introduced its new ADAPT X feeder at CPhI & PMEC India 2024 in Delhi.

The ADAPT X feeder is designed to accommodate complex and unconventional tablet shapes, providing flexibility for diverse packaging requirements. It supports high-volume production, achieving speeds of 13.2 metres per minute on rotary sealing machines or 60 cycles per minute on intermittent machines. Additionally, the feeder features tool-less changeovers and precise product placement to reduce downtime and improve packaging efficiency.

Key features of the ADAPT X include:

Versatile handling: Capable of efficiently managing tablet shapes ranging from oblong convex to softgel capsules.

Fast changeovers: Tool-less changeovers are facilitated by three lightweight, easy-to-disassemble format parts, completing the process in 15–20 minutes.

High-speed operation: Offers speeds of up to 13.2 m/min on rotary sealing or 60 cycles per minute on intermittent machines.

Servo-controlled technology: Ensures precise movement for reliable performance and superior packaging outcomes.

Stefan Kemner, General Manager of ACG Engineering, said, “The ADAPT X feeder is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. Engineered in Germany and manufactured in India, its global design represents the perfect balance of design expertise and local manufacturing excellence. It combines advanced technology with user-friendly features, empowering pharmaceutical companies to enhance their efficiency and adaptability, giving them a competitive edge.”

“Launching ADAPT X at PMEC 2024 allows us to demonstrate the transformative impact of this feeder to industry leaders,” he added.