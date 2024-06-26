Cipla signs agreement with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan

Cipla signed a non-exclusive Patent License agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical for ‘Vonoprazan’ for the Indian market for treating acid-related illnesses among patients. This deal is meant to commercialise the drug in India under Cipla’s own trademark brands.

Vonoprozan (oral tablets) is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), used for the treatment of related disorders – Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Vonoprozan will help in treating disorders such as erosive oesophagitis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, peptic ulcer, gastro-oesophageal reflux, reflux oesophagitis and Helicobacter pylori eradication.