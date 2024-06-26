Express Pharma

Cipla signs agreement with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan

This deal is meant to commercialise the drug in India under Cipla’s own trademark brands

By EP News Bureau
Cipla signed a non-exclusive Patent License agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical for ‘Vonoprazan’ for the Indian market for treating acid-related illnesses among patients. This deal is meant to commercialise the drug in India under Cipla’s own trademark brands.

Vonoprozan (oral tablets) is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), used for the treatment of related disorders – Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Vonoprozan will help in treating disorders such as erosive oesophagitis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, peptic ulcer, gastro-oesophageal reflux, reflux oesophagitis and Helicobacter pylori eradication.

 

EP News Bureau
