CII Telangana to host “Pillars of Protection”conference on pharma and chemical safety

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, has announced the “Pillars of Protection – Forging a Safer Future for Pharma and Chemical Manufacturing” conference, which is scheduled to take place on 25th June 2025 in Hyderabad.

The event is positioned as a strategic forum for stakeholders across the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, including industry leaders, regulators, safety experts, and operational heads. It will focus on safety frameworks, compliance updates, and risk management practices to strengthen industrial safety culture and operations.

The one-day conference will include sessions on best practices in Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) and operational safety, updates on regulatory compliance frameworks, approaches to risk management, hazard mitigation, and incident prevention. The agenda will also include case studies that highlight practices in safe manufacturing systems and technology integration for safety enhancement.

Speaking on the occasion, R. Sivaprasad Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana, said, “Telangana is at the forefront of India’s pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing growth. As the sector scales new heights, we must also raise the bar on safety and regulatory discipline. This conference is a timely initiative to bring together all key voices and build a culture where safety is embedded into every layer of industrial operations.”

Chakravarthi AVPS, Convener, CII Telangana Pharma & Lifesciences Committee, added, “As we accelerate towards global excellence in life sciences manufacturing, safety cannot be an afterthought. It must be designed, digitalized, and driven with intent. This conference is a call to action for every stakeholder—from EHS professionals and plant heads to policymakers and regulators—to unite in making safety a shared responsibility.”

The conference to underscore the role of collective action in strengthening risk resilience and improving operational integrity in high-impact manufacturing sectors.